Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 649 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.75 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

