Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

