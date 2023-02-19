Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 28.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $352,590 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

