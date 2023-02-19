Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

