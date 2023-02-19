Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.