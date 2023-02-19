Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

