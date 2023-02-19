Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $9.75 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

