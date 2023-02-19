Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9,326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HVT opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.