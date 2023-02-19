Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marcus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of 396.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.