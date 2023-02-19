Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

