Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

IVR stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $483.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

