Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.