Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Arlo Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.