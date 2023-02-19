Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

