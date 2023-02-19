Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

About Computer Programs and Systems

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

