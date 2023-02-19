Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Safehold by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Safehold by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

SAFE stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

