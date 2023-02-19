Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

