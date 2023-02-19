Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETD opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

ETD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

