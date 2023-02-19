Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GES stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

