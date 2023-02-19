Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $24,622,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 52,940 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.