Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE REX opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

