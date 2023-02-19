Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.76 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

