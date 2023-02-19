Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 127,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.96 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $966.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

