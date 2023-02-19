Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.78 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,685 shares of company stock worth $972,507 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

