Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Further Reading

