Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,586 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

