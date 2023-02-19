Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $331,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $24.53 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $749.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

