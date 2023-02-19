Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 956 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 33.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $16.75 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $485.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.