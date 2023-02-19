Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 108.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

