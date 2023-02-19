Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.38. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

