Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.56). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.23 million. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.