Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $10.36 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

About Century Aluminum

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

