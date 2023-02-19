Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

