Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOV opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

