Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $84.44.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.