Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

