Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

