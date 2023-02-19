Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

