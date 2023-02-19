Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 161,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,024,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of SXC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

