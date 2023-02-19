NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stock Position Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Profile

NYSE:NWG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.