Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NAVI opened at $18.54 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

