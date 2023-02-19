Needham & Company LLC Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

