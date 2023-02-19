NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NRDS stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NerdWallet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

