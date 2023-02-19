New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.16 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $518,307 over the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.