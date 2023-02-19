New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.