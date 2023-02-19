New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,135 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $33.55 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $733.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

