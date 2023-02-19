New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 39,852 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $15.71 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

