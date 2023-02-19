New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

