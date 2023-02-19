New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 81.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 183,010 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 158.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,848.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 138,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 131,285 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

SU opened at $33.10 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

