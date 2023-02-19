New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.60 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

